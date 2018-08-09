Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Director Stephen Fisher Sells 163,951 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Stephen Fisher sold 163,951 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $2,185,466.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,851.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:VG opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of -0.06.
Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.95 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
