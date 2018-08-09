Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Director Stephen Fisher Sells 163,951 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Stephen Fisher sold 163,951 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $2,185,466.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,851.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:VG opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of -0.06.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.95 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

