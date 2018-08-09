VOLKSWAGEN (VLKAY) & SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY) Critical Review

VOLKSWAGEN (OTCMKTS: VLKAY) and SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

VOLKSWAGEN pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SUBARU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. VOLKSWAGEN pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SUBARU CORP/ADR pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VOLKSWAGEN and SUBARU CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOLKSWAGEN 0 1 6 0 2.86 SUBARU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of VOLKSWAGEN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SUBARU CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

VOLKSWAGEN has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUBARU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN and SUBARU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOLKSWAGEN 4.85% 12.49% 3.20% SUBARU CORP/ADR 3.77% 13.92% 7.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VOLKSWAGEN and SUBARU CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOLKSWAGEN $260.74 billion 0.32 $11.63 billion $5.12 6.53 SUBARU CORP/ADR $30.75 billion 0.75 $1.98 billion $1.79 8.38

VOLKSWAGEN has higher revenue and earnings than SUBARU CORP/ADR. VOLKSWAGEN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUBARU CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VOLKSWAGEN beats SUBARU CORP/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOLKSWAGEN Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses, as well as offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment develops and produces large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines, and chemical reactor systems, as well as produces gear units, propulsion components, and testing systems. The Financial Services segment offers dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles and turbomachinery; and operates HeyCar, an online used vehicles platform. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, ?KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brands, as well as under the MOIA brand. Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components. It also engages in real estate lease, etc. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation on April 1, 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

