VMware (VMW) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about VMware (NYSE:VMW) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VMware earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the virtualization software provider an impact score of 46.7479288195725 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware opened at $152.84 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on VMware to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VMware from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $5,889,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 297,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,058,971.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $4,279,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,691.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,967,729 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.