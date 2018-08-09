VMware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $4,575,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in VMware by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,097 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 4,521.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $5,889,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 297,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,058,971.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $4,279,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,691.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

