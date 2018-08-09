Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.08, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The business had revenue of $528.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.54 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor updated its FY19 guidance to $0.15-0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 1,772,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.07. The company has a market cap of $925.60 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of -0.31.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

