Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Takes $636,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,228,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,259,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,507,000 after purchasing an additional 545,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,997,000 after acquiring an additional 332,873 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 724,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,344,000 after acquiring an additional 330,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,781,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,565,000 after acquiring an additional 217,756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded up $0.23, hitting $159.18, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,401. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $134.39 and a 12 month high of $159.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.6799 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

