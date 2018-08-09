Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. 37,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 132.6% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 35,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 502.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 177,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 147,813 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 272.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

