Virtusa (VRTU) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virtusa earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.0195022304194 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

VRTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Virtusa traded down $1.95, hitting $51.02, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,217. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,691 shares in the company, valued at $38,970,394.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,263.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

