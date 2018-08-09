Viridian Ria LLC Sells 16,998 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Viridian Ria LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,998 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 11.3% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $23,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $285.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $241.83 and a twelve month high of $286.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

