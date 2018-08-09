Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 34,200 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,900 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $25,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,228,329 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,778,620,000 after buying an additional 438,549 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,440,512 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $485,304,000 after buying an additional 9,072,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,055,862 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $470,299,000 after buying an additional 813,800 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,553,259 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $372,673,000 after buying an additional 275,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,208,111 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $307,066,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Exelon

The Ledger Gazette

window._wpemojiSettings = {“baseUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/72×72\/”,”ext”:”.png”,”svgUrl”:”https:\/\/s.w.org\/images\/core\/emoji\/2.4\/svg\/”,”svgExt”:”.svg”,”source”:{“concatemoji”:”https:\/\/ledgergazette.com\/wp-includes\/js\/wp-emoji-release.min.js?ver=4.9.7″}};

!function(a,b,c){function d(a,b){var c=String.fromCharCode;l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,a),0,0);var d=k.toDataURL();l.clearRect(0,0,k.width,k.height),l.fillText(c.apply(this,b),0,0);var e=k.toDataURL();return d===e}function e(a){var b;if(!l||!l.fillText)return!1;switch(l.textBaseline=”top”,l.font=”600 32px Arial”,a){case”flag”:return!(b=d([55356,56826,55356,56819],[55356,56826,8203,55356,56819]))&&(b=d([55356,57332,56128,56423,56128,56418,56128,56421,56128,56430,56128,56423,56128,56447],[55356,57332,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56418,8203,56128,56421,8203,56128,56430,8203,56128,56423,8203,56128,56447]),!b);case”emoji”:return b=d([55357,56692,8205,9792,65039],[55357,56692,8203,9792,65039]),!b}return!1}function f(a){var c=b.createElement(“script”);c.src=a,c.defer=c.type=”text/javascript”,b.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(c)}var g,h,i,j,k=b.createElement(“canvas”),l=k.getContext&&k.getContext(“2d”);for(j=Array(“flag”,”emoji”),c.supports={everything:!0,everythingExceptFlag:!0},i=0;i .copyrights {background-color:#FFFFFF;}

nav a#pull,.flex-direction-nav li a,#top-navigation li:hover a, #header nav#top-navigation ul ul li,#navigation .menu,#move-to-top,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’],input[type=’submit’],#commentform input#submit,.contactform #submit,.pagination a,.fs-pagination a,.header-search .ajax-search-results-container,#load-posts a,#fs2_load_more_button,.dark-style .post-data,#wp-calendar td a,#wp-calendar caption,#wp-calendar #prev a:before,#wp-calendar #next a:before, .tagcloud a, #tags-tab-content a {background: #081a36;}

.slider1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-1-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.featured-section-2-1 .vertical-small .post-data:after,.dark-style.vertical-small .post-data:after {border-color: #081a36 transparent;}

#footer-post-carousel .post-data:after{border-color: transparent #081a36;}

.header-search #s,nav a.toggle-mobile-menu,#mobile-menu-wrapper,.tab_widget ul.wps_tabs li,#top-navigation .menu ul .current-menu-item > a {background: #081a36 !important;}

.pace .pace-progress,.mts-subscribe input[type=’submit’]:hover,#mobile-menu-wrapper ul li a:hover,.breadcrumb .root a,input[type=’submit’]:hover,#commentform input#submit:hover,.contactform #submit:hover,.flex-direction-nav li a:hover,#move-to-top:hover,.ajax-search-meta .results-link:hover,#navigation li:hover a,#header nav#navigation ul ul li,.header-search .fa-search.active,.widget_nav_menu .menu-item a:hover,.tagcloud a:hover, #tags-tab-content a:hover,.readMore a:hover,.thecategory a,.post-box .review-total-only,.pagination a:hover,#load-posts a:hover, #fs2_load_more_button:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a:hover,.fs-filter-navigation a.current,.slidertitle a,.active > a > .menu-caret,#wp-calendar td a:hover,#wp-calendar #today,#wp-calendar #prev:hover a:before,#wp-calendar #next:hover a:before, #searchsubmit {background: #1ba54a;}

.home .menu .home-menu-item a,.menu .current-menu-item > a,.widget_wpt .tab_title.selected a,.widget_wp_review_tab .tab_title.selected a {background: #1ba54a !important;}

#wp-calendar thead th.today {border-bottom-color: #1ba54a;}

a:hover,.title a:hover,.post-data .post-title:hover,.post-title a:hover,.post-info a:hover,.entry-content a,.textwidget a,.reply a,.comm,.fn a,.comment-reply-link, .entry-content .singleleft a:hover {color:#1ba54a;}

.post-box .review-total-only .review-result-wrapper .review-result i {color:#1ba54a !important;}

.shareit { top: 415px; left: auto; z-index: 0; margin: 0 0 0 -120px; width: 90px; position: fixed; overflow: hidden; padding: 5px; border:none; border-right: 0;}

.share-item {margin: 2px;}

.bypostauthor:after { content: “Author”; position: absolute; right: 0px; top: 0px; padding: 0px 10px; background: #444; color: #FFF; }

.post-single-content-inner { width: 100%; }

.header-inner {

width: 100%;

height: 100%;

display: table;

padding: 1% 0;

}

#header {

float: left;

margin: 0;

padding: 0 0 10px;

position: relative;

width: 100%;

z-index: initial;

}

#header p { margin-bottom: 0; }

#page {

clear: both;

display: inline-block;

float: none;

min-height: 100px;

padding-top: 5px;

width: 100%;

}

/*

.menu li, .menu li a { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #FFFFFF; }

body { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

#sidebars .widget { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.footer-widgets { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: normal; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h1 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 30px; color: #444444; }

h2 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

h3 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 20px; color: #444444; }

h4 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 18px; color: #444444; }

h5 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

h6 { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 13px; color: #444444; }

.post-data .post-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 15px; color: #444444; }

.hentry .entry-title { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 700; font-size: 25px; color: #444444; }

.post-day { font-family: ‘Roboto’; font-weight: 300; font-size: 80px; color: #FFFFFF; }

document.documentElement.className = document.documentElement.className.replace(/\bno-js\b/,’js’);

Menu

Business

Health

Science

Technology

About/Contact

Privacy Policy

Staff

Latest Articles

Scientists Suggest Carbon Leak May Have Been Warming Planet Since the Last Epoch (the Holocene)

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

It is pretty common knowledge, these days, that Earth’s oceans are the most important depository for atmospheric carbon dioxide in terms of a time scale from decades to millennia. However, this process of locking away …

Continue

Did Homo Sapiens Develop An Ecological Niche that Outlasted Other

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Mounting archaeological and palaeoenvironmental datasets of the Middle and Late Pleistocene have recently critical reviews and now determine that the dispersal of hominins both within and beyond Africa actually demonstrate unique environmental settings and adaptations …

Continue

What is A Scutoid and How Does it Affect You?

Science

July 31, 2018

0

Nvd3u2XDwX

Scientists are always making remarkable discoveries, but it is not that often these discoveries are already a part of our everyday lives; literally.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.