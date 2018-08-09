Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 884.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total transaction of $4,820,373.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,541 shares of company stock worth $5,284,474 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $179.40 and a 12 month high of $267.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Anthem’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.92%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

