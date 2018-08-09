Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $17.47 Million Stake in General Motors (GM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 150,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 209,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 79,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 87,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors traded down $0.29, reaching $37.37, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 89,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,530,874. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

