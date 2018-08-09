Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura cut their price target on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,749.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Linda Huber purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,509 shares of company stock worth $12,547,689. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.79. 3,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.00%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

