Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Holdings in State Street Corp (STT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in State Street were worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street traded down $0.21, reaching $86.52, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 12,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,954. State Street Corp has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $114.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

