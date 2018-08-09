Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 15% against the dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $37,836.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016027 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00343551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00196195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $502.04 or 0.08006100 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 60,078,425,394 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

