Violich Capital Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in American States Water Co (AWR) Stock

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American States Water news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $35,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $55,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $378,324 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,009. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.27.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

