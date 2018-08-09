Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,725 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 31.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 417,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 615.2% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research traded down $6.26, reaching $183.76, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,134. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

