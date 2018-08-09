Vicus Capital Reduces Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Metlife were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Metlife by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 105,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Metlife by 10,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in Metlife by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,606,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after purchasing an additional 298,633 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Metlife by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Shares of MET stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

