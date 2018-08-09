Vicus Capital Has $234,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $47.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.