VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) Position Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $266,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $374,000.

CFO opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $52.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.0591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

