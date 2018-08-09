Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 138,392 Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.94% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $74,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter.

ULTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.10.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,600,363.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total value of $1,395,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTI opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.02, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.59 and a 1-year high of $297.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

