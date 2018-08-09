Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 441,987 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Sensient Technologies worth $71,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 25.6% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXT opened at $68.77 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

SXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, natural extracts, and aroma chemicals; fragrance products; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries.

