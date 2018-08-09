Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VIAV. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Argus raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.92 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Shares of Viavi Solutions opened at $10.43 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 49.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

