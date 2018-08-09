Viacom, Inc. Class A (VIA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Media stories about Viacom, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:VIA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Viacom, Inc. Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1764288216972 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Viacom, Inc. Class A opened at $33.50 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Viacom, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $42.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th.

About Viacom, Inc. Class A

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

