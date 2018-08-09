VF Corp (VFC) Position Lowered by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. VF makes up 2.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in VF by 5,303.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 179.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of VF by 437.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VF traded up $0.51, reaching $94.41, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 9,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,607. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $94.47. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $5,533,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,690,073.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.