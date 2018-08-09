Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas Increases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,364 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,617,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,210,678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $54,767,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,296 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,593 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,936 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

