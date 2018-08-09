Veru Inc (VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Analysts predict that Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce $5.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $7.76 million. Veru reported sales of $4.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $17.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 million to $20.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $30.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 87.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 25th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Veru and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veru stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) by 475.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,815 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Veru worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru traded down $0.11, reaching $2.15, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 75,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,483. Veru has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

