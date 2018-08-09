Verona Pharma (VRP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Verona Pharma stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.45).

Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported GBX (14.50) (($0.19)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (23.70) (($0.31)) by GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

