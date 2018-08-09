Veritas Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Veritas Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,275 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 8.5% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $203.51 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $214.28. The company has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

