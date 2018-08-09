Verastem (VSTM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Verastem traded up $0.88, reaching $8.67, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 7,132,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,263. Verastem has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $550.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Verastem in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

In other Verastem news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $44,583.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,583. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

