Verastem Inc (VSTM) Receives $14.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.11.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th.

In other news, VP Joseph M. Lobacki acquired 7,700 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,583.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,737,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 487,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Verastem traded up $0.88, reaching $8.67, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 7,091,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,994. The firm has a market cap of $550.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.55. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

