Vectrus (VEC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million.

Vectrus traded up $0.67, hitting $36.17, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vectrus has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $346.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Louis J. Giuliano purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $152,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $75,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,785. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

