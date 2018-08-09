VBI Vaccines Inc (VBIV) CEO Purchases $27,135.00 in Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,135.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,905 shares in the company, valued at $452,059.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Baxter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 6th, Jeff Baxter purchased 8,100 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $15,633.00.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Jeff Baxter bought 16,800 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $38,304.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Jeff Baxter bought 11,000 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,890.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Jeff Baxter bought 7,100 shares of VBI Vaccines stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,661.00.

VBIV stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 53.12% and a negative net margin of 6,175.95%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,459,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 864,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 264,464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 764.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 147,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VBI Vaccines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

