Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Stake Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.4% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,797,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,448,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,558 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10,496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,016 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,458,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,186,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.02 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

