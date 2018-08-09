Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 668,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 27.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,318,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,446,000 after buying an additional 21,147,716 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 888.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,459,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,583,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,605,000 after purchasing an additional 653,453 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,472,000 after purchasing an additional 565,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,568,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,745,000 after purchasing an additional 239,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $147.27 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $147.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

