Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,075,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $401,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 135,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,222,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 865,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 127,685 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $78.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

