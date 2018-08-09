Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Position Lowered by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $180.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $141.75 and a 52 week high of $183.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

