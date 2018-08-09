Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $204,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,016.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF opened at $48.81 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $49.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.