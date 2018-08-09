Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF opened at $82.34 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

