Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Position Cut by Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas

Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 105,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded up $0.25, hitting $114.20, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 3,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,091. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

