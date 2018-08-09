Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $138.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.92 and a 52 week high of $140.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

