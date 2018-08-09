Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $162.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $140.54 and a 52-week high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

