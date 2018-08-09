Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 380,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33,651.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF opened at $98.62 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.