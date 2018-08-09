Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Stake Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 312,764 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,923,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,107,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.56. 36,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,339. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

