Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Position Reduced by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF opened at $52.93 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

