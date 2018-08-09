VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (SCIF) Position Lessened by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIF) by 42.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,866 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF comprises 6.0% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 377.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF opened at $50.76 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $72.57.

Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors India Small-Cap Index (the India Small-Cap Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are headquartered in India or that generate the majority of their revenues in India.

