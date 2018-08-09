VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,520 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,903.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,109,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,947 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,487,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 507,197 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $14,388,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,270,000 after purchasing an additional 438,972 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 816.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 474,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 422,681 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF opened at $28.98 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

