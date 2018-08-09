Valvoline Inc (VVV) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valvoline in a report released on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VVV. Longbow Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Valvoline opened at $21.36 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.61%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,783,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 274,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 113,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $133,187.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

