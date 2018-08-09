ValuEngine Upgrades Nevro (NVRO) to Sell

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $84.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.89.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro opened at $63.23 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of -0.83. Nevro has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $532,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 2,245.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.