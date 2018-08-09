ValuEngine Upgrades Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMTV. BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Hemisphere Media Group traded up $0.30, hitting $12.95, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,420. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

